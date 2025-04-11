Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,492,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,584,000 after buying an additional 100,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Light & Wonder by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after acquiring an additional 56,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $91,683,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 158,790 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 288,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 90,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Sottile sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $248,652.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,513.74. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $398,720.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,533.98. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,867 shares of company stock worth $1,037,884. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

About Light & Wonder

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.