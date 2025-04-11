Siacoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.13 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $163.80 million and approximately $21.13 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,705.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.82 or 0.00364937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00091991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.00244607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00018088 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 60,117,855,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

