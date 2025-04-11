Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.46. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 4,029,444 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $329,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 83.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

