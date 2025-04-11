Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu Sells 4,166 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Director Yikang Liu sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$21,590.30.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Friday, March 21st, Yikang Liu sold 1,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$6,657.38.

On Monday, January 27th, Yikang Liu sold 5,001 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$21,429.29.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 669,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.15. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.14 and a twelve month high of C$7.34.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.