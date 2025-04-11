Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $36,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.39.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $147.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

