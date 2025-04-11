Simon Tolhurst Purchases 100,000 Shares of Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM) Stock

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tolhurst purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($24,844.72).
Great Divide Mining Price Performance
About Great Divide Mining
Great Divide Mining Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, antimony, copper, and lithium and rare earth metal deposits. It focuses on holding interests in the Yellow Jack, Coonambula, Devils Mountain, and Cape projects located in Queensland.
