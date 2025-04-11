Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 902,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 297,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
