Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 902,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 297,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,387,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,967 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 86,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

