SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply traded as low as $103.70 and last traded at $104.65, with a volume of 651677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.56.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,503,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,107,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,652,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,786,000 after buying an additional 72,430 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,570,000 after buying an additional 91,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average is $137.20. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

