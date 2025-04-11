SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SLM by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SLM by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. SLM Co. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $32.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

