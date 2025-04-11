Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.27, but opened at $39.20. Smurfit Westrock shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 511,951 shares traded.

SW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 312.73%.

In related news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, including consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

