Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Snap traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 47499074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,618 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $296,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,507,897 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,730.51. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $206,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,922.02. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock valued at $12,710,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Snap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Snap by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

