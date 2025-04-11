Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,856 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $133,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $145,342,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $57,738,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SNA

Snap-on Stock Down 2.2 %

Snap-on stock opened at $322.76 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.