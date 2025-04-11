Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,856 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $133,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $145,342,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $57,738,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 201,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on stock opened at $322.76 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.46.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
