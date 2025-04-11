Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.37 and last traded at C$7.24. 64,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 141,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Snowline Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Price Performance

About Snowline Gold

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.01.

(Get Free Report)

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.