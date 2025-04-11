Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Shares Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.41 and last traded at C$7.39. 98,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 142,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Snowline Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

