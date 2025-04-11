Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

