SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

SolarWindow Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

SolarWindow Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,076. SolarWindow Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

