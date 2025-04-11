SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
SolarWindow Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
SolarWindow Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,076. SolarWindow Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.
SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWindow Technologies
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.