Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 6,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

