SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 6,369,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 37,868,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 118,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,303.90. This represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 52,001 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $514,809.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,360,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,197.50. The trade was a 3.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SoundHound AI by 112.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

