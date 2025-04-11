SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as high as $0.33. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 4,750 shares changing hands.

SouthGobi Resources Trading Up 16.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 57.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter. SouthGobi Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

