SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Apr 11th, 2025

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBOGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,472,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the previous session’s volume of 653,753 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $28.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPBO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,533,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 130,419 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

