SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.23 and last traded at $67.03, with a volume of 626087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,549,000 after buying an additional 470,439 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 414.1% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 288,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after acquiring an additional 232,067 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,346,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,868,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 75,457 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

