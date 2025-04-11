SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Raised by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 8,832.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,970 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $35,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

