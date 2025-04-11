SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $490.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $547.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.91.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

