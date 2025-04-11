Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.18 and last traded at C$21.42, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

