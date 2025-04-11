Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 154285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEF. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,881,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,264,000 after buying an additional 52,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,453,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,065,000 after acquiring an additional 93,522 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,999,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,362 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,378,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,089,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

