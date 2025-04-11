Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,037,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 2,782,498 shares.The stock last traded at $23.55 and had previously closed at $23.03.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

