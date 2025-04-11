Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.

Starbox Group Price Performance

NASDAQ STBX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 571,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,474. Starbox Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

