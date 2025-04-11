Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 15th

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. The 1-14 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 14th.
Starbox Group Price Performance
NASDAQ STBX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 571,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,474. Starbox Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.
About Starbox Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbox Group
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.