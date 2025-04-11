Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $54,935,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,743,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

