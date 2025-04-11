Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,917 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.94.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

