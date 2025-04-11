Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $489.52 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.30. The company has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.