Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock worth $13,415,657. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $518.61 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $657.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $659.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,763.01, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.58.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

