Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,767,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 5.0 %

URI opened at $580.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $647.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $956.00 to $732.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $752.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.