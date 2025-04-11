Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $75.14 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,725 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up approximately 1.0% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $75,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $161.77 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $225.63. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average of $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.62.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

