Stifel Canada Upgrades Pet Valu (TSE:PET) to Strong-Buy

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Pet Valu (TSE:PET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Pet Valu from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pet Valu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.42.

Shares of Pet Valu stock traded up C$0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,808. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.81. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$22.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.53.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

