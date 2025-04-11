Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

MDB opened at $161.10 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $387.19. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day moving average is $256.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,103.50. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,597,930.48. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock valued at $13,461,875 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MongoDB by 19.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

