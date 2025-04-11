Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,495 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 269% compared to the typical volume of 1,217 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 648.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,649,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after buying an additional 2,296,018 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,040,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 738,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,973,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 384,793 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,872. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

