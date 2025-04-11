StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

