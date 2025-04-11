StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NYSE GORO opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 669.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155,664 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 251,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134,077 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

