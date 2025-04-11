StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of GBR stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.10. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.82.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
