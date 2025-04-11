Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.35. 10,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 8,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Studio City International Trading Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $650.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

About Studio City International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

