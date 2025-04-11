Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.60. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 8,129 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Summit State Bank by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 102,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.

