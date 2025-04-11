Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.73 and traded as high as $8.60. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 8,129 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.31.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.
