Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells $130,371.82 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

