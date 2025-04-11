Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) dropped 11.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.50. Approximately 865,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 630,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of C$452.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

