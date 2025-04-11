Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 160,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,232,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sweetgreen from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $265,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,000.53. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,485,356.20. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,852 shares of company stock worth $1,052,177 in the last three months. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3,776.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

