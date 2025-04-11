Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SYM has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.96, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,570.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,030. The trade was a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,117 shares of company stock worth $2,020,354 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Walmart Inc. bought a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $355,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,627 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,754,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Symbotic by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 582,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 198,681 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

