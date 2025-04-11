Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE SYF opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 33,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 930,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

