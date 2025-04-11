Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after buying an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,753,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,057,452,000 after acquiring an additional 363,879 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $837,951,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.99.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

