Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,898 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTI opened at $257.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.57 and a 200-day moving average of $288.93.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
