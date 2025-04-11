Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 6.4% increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Tanger has a dividend payout ratio of 108.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.
Tanger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Tanger has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on SKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.
Insider Activity
In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Tanger Company Profile
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
