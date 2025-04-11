Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 6.4% increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Tanger has a dividend payout ratio of 108.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Tanger to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Tanger has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Tanger will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

