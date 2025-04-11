TD Securities Lowers Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$105.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 88.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Cogeco Stock Up 1.4 %
About Cogeco
Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.
